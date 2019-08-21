As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Cut by $6.73 Million Its Stake; La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) Holder Scopia Capital Management LP Trimmed Position

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, down from 157,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $138.48. About 8.67M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.91M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 480,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.17M market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.18. About 227,435 shares traded. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) has declined 73.73% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LJPC News: 24/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 19km W of La Jolla, California; 14/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co Announces $100M Public Offering of Common Stk; 05/03/2018 Pure Spectrum CBD Retail Store Opens in La Jolla, California; 06/03/2018 – GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin Il) Significantly Improved Survival and Reduced Time on Renal Replacement Therapy in Patients with Acute Kidney Injury; 14/03/2018 – La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians selects Win Technologies USA for new casino property; 16/05/2018 – California’s First Accredited Geriatric Emergency Department Arrives in La Jolla; 20/04/2018 – DJ La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LJPC); 17/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces LJPC-401 Presentations at 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 10/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and Recent Corporate Progress; 15/03/2018 – LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING OF

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton National Bank Na has 1.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 138,506 shares. Kings Point has 2.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Howe And Rusling holds 2.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 144,070 shares. Rnc Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 359,583 shares or 2.96% of the stock. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 17,526 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atlanta Mgmt L L C invested in 0.78% or 1.37M shares. Cypress Grp Incorporated owns 87,163 shares. Td Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,414 shares. Natl Registered Inv Advisor holds 62,766 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Invest Mngmt owns 80,700 shares for 4.23% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Stockton has 18,708 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Toth Finance Advisory Corporation invested in 91,502 shares or 2.53% of the stock. Vontobel Asset Management has invested 3.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 11,700 shares to 486,900 shares, valued at $42.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 512,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

