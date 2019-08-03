As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Cs Mckee LP Trimmed Its Position by $1.86 Million; As United Health Group (UNH) Stock Rose, D L Carlson Investment Group Cut by $2.46 Million Its Holding

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50M, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in United Health Group Inc. (UNH) by 50.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 9,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 9,658 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, down from 19,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in United Health Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.56 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58B for 16.58 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter & Brokerage stated it has 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Intrust Fincl Bank Na has 0.6% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 8,250 shares. Doliver Advisors Lp holds 0.64% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,415 shares. Maple Cap Management Inc stated it has 33,808 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Company has invested 1.52% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Choate Investment, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,832 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtn Lp accumulated 0.13% or 12,375 shares. Grp One Trading LP has 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 603 shares. Mairs And Pwr accumulated 530,171 shares. Family Management invested in 1.32% or 12,347 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability invested in 0.28% or 1.24M shares. Spirit Of America Management Ny owns 0.35% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 9,550 shares. Muhlenkamp owns 5.91% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 50,474 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,776 shares to 20,930 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 141,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Reit (VNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res holds 1.75% or 27.71 million shares. The Massachusetts-based New England & Retirement Grp has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gw Henssler & Associates has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Personal has invested 2.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North Point Portfolio Managers Oh owns 4,466 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Acropolis Investment Mgmt Limited reported 34,231 shares stake. Allen Hldgs New York, New York-based fund reported 3,344 shares. Moreover, Night Owl Cap Mngmt Lc has 7.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 3.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hexavest has 1.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Spears Abacus Lc has 7.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 504,921 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 4.28 million shares or 4.63% of its portfolio. Kj Harrison Partners Inc holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 37,906 shares. Atlanta Capital Mgmt Company L L C reported 1.37M shares stake. Confluence Wealth Ltd Com reported 1.03% stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.