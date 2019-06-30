As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Clark Capital Management Group Cut Its Position; Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose While Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Upped Holding

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 17,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 485,043 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.21M, down from 502,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04 million shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 43.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 2,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,901 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 4,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $207.97. About 11.07M shares traded or 171.72% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 44,411 shares to 152,767 shares, valued at $45.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

