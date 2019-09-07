As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Centre Asset Management Lifted Holding by $823,680; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Increases Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 7,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 240,587 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.38 million, up from 233,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 226.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 13,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 4,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa owns 845,258 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 1.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,000 shares. Redwood Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Financial Bank Of America De holds 24.40 million shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rdl has 1.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Tig Advisors Ltd has 0.7% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 29,104 were accumulated by Arrow Fincl. Boyar Asset Mgmt reported 33,502 shares. Jag Capital Management Llc owns 47,123 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 612,416 were reported by Bridgeway. West Chester Cap Advsr owns 4,699 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh invested 1.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv stated it has 21,503 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.05 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 1,626 shares. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel invested in 4.28% or 196,281 shares. Check Capital Management Inc Ca holds 6,842 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Harvey Capital has invested 3.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glynn Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 12,280 shares. 163,941 are held by Hanson Mcclain Incorporated. Mawer Invest Ltd accumulated 1.90 million shares. Lourd Capital Llc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 2.1% or 4.84 million shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv holds 1.50M shares. Cooperman Leon G has invested 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). E&G Advsrs LP holds 11,753 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Payden Rygel reported 2.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gfs Advisors Limited Co holds 36,386 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Pettee holds 15,935 shares.

