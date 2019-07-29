As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Capital Research Global Investors Trimmed Its Holding; Lyrical Asset Management LP Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Trimmed by $8.75 Million as Share Price Declined

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 12.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 97.79M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53B, down from 109.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 2.64 million shares traded or 67.41% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Limited has 418,247 shares. Pnc Finance Services Gru holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13.33 million shares. Sterling Limited Com holds 1.47% or 1.26M shares. Fdx Advisors holds 0.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 188,676 shares. Vantage Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com owns 9.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 831,687 shares. 3,502 are owned by Jolley Asset Mngmt Llc. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt, California-based fund reported 101,377 shares. 10,952 were accumulated by Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management reported 2,340 shares. Fir Tree Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 999,374 shares. Gladius Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 102,036 shares. Bellecapital Intl Limited stated it has 9,762 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants has 0.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,412 shares. 111,134 are held by Greenwood Capital Associate Limited Com. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Company stated it has 37,320 shares or 3.17% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 1.40M shares to 43.42M shares, valued at $3.25 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.76 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $2.49 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $852.34M for 14.56 P/E if the $2.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.16% negative EPS growth.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 627,934 shares to 8.91M shares, valued at $161.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) by 64,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $27.62 million activity. Shares for $36,979 were sold by Morrow J William on Thursday, February 7. $3.90M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L on Thursday, February 7. $4.72M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by STEELE JOHN M. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Whalen Kathleen M sold $27,896. $64,807 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Reiner Deborah M on Friday, February 1. 32,944 shares valued at $4.63M were sold by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mgmt has 0.08% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2,130 shares. Harris Lp reported 1.32% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). James Inv has 5,345 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management accumulated 0.12% or 41,432 shares. Petrus Com Lta reported 0.05% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Australia-based Westpac Bk has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.04% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 12,710 shares. Ativo Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 14,437 shares. Northern holds 3.51 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cryder Capital Prtn Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 690,574 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.65% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.89M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd reported 0.23% stake. Nuwave Invest Mgmt has 1,728 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).