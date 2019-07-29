As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Cut by $707,850 Its Position; Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Holding Maintained by Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 94.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 348 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 6,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $140.6. About 7.06 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $40.87. About 120,075 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has risen 19.79% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 23/05/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – CUMULATIVE PHASE 2 / PHASE 3 DEMONSTRATES BROAD EFFICACY AS WELL AS SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY; 07/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. – ESPR; 07/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. and Certain Officers – ESPR; 02/05/2018 – Esperion: Positive Top-Line Results From Phase 3 Study of Bempedoic Acid; 02/05/2018 – ESPERION : STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/03/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug succeeds in late-stage study; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Access Event Set By Chardan for Apr. 3; 10/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 22/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meditor invested in 20.17% or 2.68 million shares. Bp Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 28,137 shares. Hamilton Lane Ltd Liability Com owns 52,826 shares. Charles Schwab Inv invested 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 36,875 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 68,770 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 180,324 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 94 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru holds 0% or 171 shares. 99,916 were reported by Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 14,990 shares. Wasatch Advisors has invested 0.28% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Kentucky-based Hl Svcs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppdai Group Inc. by 570,784 shares to 63,271 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carbon Black Inc. by 171,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,312 shares, and cut its stake in Trupanion Inc. (NYSE:TRUP).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

