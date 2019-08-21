As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Burt Wealth Advisors Has Raised Position; Flossbach Von Storch Ag Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $63.52 Million; Valuation Declined

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $138.69. About 7.64M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 457,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 5.12 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716.19 million, up from 4.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $131.39. About 3.64M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 47,364 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $687,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 25,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 762 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 3,505 shares to 326,040 shares, valued at $76.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart (NYSE:WMT) by 69,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,150 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).