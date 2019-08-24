As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Decreased by $936.00 Million Its Holding; Bb&T (BBT) Shareholder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Increased Position by $611,248

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52M, down from 16.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 22.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 13,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 71,468 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, up from 58,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 3.69M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Ltd Llc reported 2,700 shares stake. Livingston Grp Inc Asset (Operating As Southport Management) invested in 26,429 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 5.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 340,590 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 28,607 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 18,319 were reported by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Liability Com. 8,220 are held by Ironsides Asset Advsr Limited Liability. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora accumulated 78,778 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 1.47 million shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs, a West Virginia-based fund reported 39,224 shares. Moreover, Compton Management Inc Ri has 2.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 46,310 shares. Jag Limited Liability Co reported 4.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, First In has 2.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,461 shares. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 60,902 shares. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 115,249 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Scores Points as it Solidifies its Video Gaming Ecosystem – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: Uber, AMD, CRON, KHC – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft gains as Wedbush touts cloud potential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 30,856 shares to 30,452 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 15,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,581 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (ACWV).

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SunTrust Banks: BB&T Merger Provides Favorable Outlook – SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BB&T shareholders approve merger of equals with SunTrust – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Palladium Partners Ltd Liability has 0.47% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Monetary Management Grp invested in 5,475 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Community Trust And Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). New York-based Mufg Americas Hldg has invested 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh owns 73,291 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd accumulated 14.79M shares. Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Natl has invested 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Diligent Invsts Lc owns 0.15% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 5,510 shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Company stated it has 431,012 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement holds 145,350 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Company invested 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Field And Main Bankshares has 175 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Smith Salley Assoc, North Carolina-based fund reported 110,178 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 13,775 shares. Amer Ins Tx invested in 95,190 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.