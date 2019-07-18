As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Bb&T Securities Raised Holding; As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Share Value Rose, Holder Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 49,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.32M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 20.21M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 17,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,190 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 80,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 11.15 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI 2018 DCF GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 22/05/2018 – ATTORNEY GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN ALBERTA’S COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS TALKS ARE ONGOING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN; 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA TO FILE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE CASE THIS MONTH; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Expects About 70 % Share of Proceeds to Be About US$2 Billion; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,809 shares to 76,036 shares, valued at $20.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 12,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,821 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,475 shares to 21,610 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,230 shares, and cut its stake in Abb Limited Spons Adr (NYSE:ABB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.