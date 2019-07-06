As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Upped Position by $373,172; Dsam Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Autodesk (ADSK) Holding by $1.69 Million

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76M, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $172.23. About 914,558 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 3,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, up from 57,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bankshares Division holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 613,567 shares. Jbf Cap has 3.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Llc stated it has 44,445 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lincluden has 0.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,697 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management owns 72,712 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Co Limited accumulated 8,470 shares. Vontobel Asset reported 3.43M shares stake. Fairview Cap Investment Limited Co holds 0.19% or 29,495 shares in its portfolio. Westfield Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va owns 104,716 shares for 3.72% of their portfolio. Baltimore accumulated 150,916 shares or 3.11% of the stock. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 334,310 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 2.11% or 124,928 shares. Jackson Square Prtnrs Lc owns 11.11M shares or 7.17% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 8,051 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Investors Are Selling Arista: Here’s Why They’re Wrong – Nasdaq” on June 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft is Earning its $1 Trillion Valuation – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2019: DATA, CRM, UXIN, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Shares at New High as Tech Stocks Soar? – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Stock Is Teetering on Overvalued, but It Isnâ€™t There Yet – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Communications Limited invested in 0.11% or 96,636 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.16% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 0.2% or 56,710 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 355,114 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Dsc Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 1,655 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 2,580 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability accumulated 950,407 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Shine Inv Advisory Ser reported 159 shares. 22,973 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. United Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Johnson Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 410 shares. 592,522 are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2,116 shares.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alteryx Inc by 16,880 shares to 186,285 shares, valued at $15.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polarityte Inc by 56,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Makes Autodesk A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Autodesk Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts React To Autodesk’s Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 23, 2019 : INTU, ADSK, ROST, HPQ, HPE, SPLK, DXC, VSAT, DECK, NXGN, SVM, LGF.A – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, HP, Snap, Autodesk, Foot Locker, Hibbett Sports, Aphria – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 130.48 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.