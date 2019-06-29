As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, American Research & Management Has Upped by $416,871 Its Holding; Kennedy Capital Management Has Decreased Its Neenah (NP) Position by $1.67 Million as Valuation Declined

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Neenah Inc (NP) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 26,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,647 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, down from 155,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Neenah Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $67.55. About 177,349 shares traded or 143.65% up from the average. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.17% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04

American Research & Management increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 3,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,423 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 26,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04 million shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $392,029 activity. 950 shares were sold by Benz Noah Samuel, worth $66,918 on Friday, February 15. $121,290 worth of stock was sold by Duncan Matthew L on Thursday, January 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile holds 4,517 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 5,787 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Com reported 5,415 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) or 4,870 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 4,201 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 852 shares. 26,339 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Sys. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 26,746 shares. Legal & General Grp Pcl stated it has 43,292 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital has invested 0.02% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 6,300 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 193,522 shares. Signaturefd Ltd has 315 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). 26,506 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board.

Analysts await Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 23.73% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NP’s profit will be $15.18M for 18.76 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Neenah, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.43% EPS growth.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 201,005 shares to 600,217 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 14,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Gates Industrial Corporation Plc.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.