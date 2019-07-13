As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Weatherstone Capital Management Lowered Holding; Holder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Increased Cvs Health Com (CVS) Stake

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation Com (CVS) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 8,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,699 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 47,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 63.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 7,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,449 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 12,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can CVS Stock Overcome the Latest Wrench in Its Aetna Merger? – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health: Trapped Between Growth Expectations And Uncertainty – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “CVS, Centers for Families and Children open workforce innovation and talent center – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons CVS Health’s Future Looks Bright Despite Current Challenges – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. 166,368 shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J, worth $10.73M. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Lures Investors With Azure Kinect & Partner Updates – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What to Expect from Bank Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “How Microsoft Plans to Innovate the Hospital of the Future – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Ways to Buy Nvidia Stock on Competition Worries – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

