As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Wealth Architects Cut by $309,114 Its Stake; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Increased Stake in Copart (CPRT)

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Copart Inc. (CPRT) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 5,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 219,252 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28M, up from 213,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Copart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 965,200 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Copart Expands Memphis, Tennessee Location – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Copart (CPRT) Up 6.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Copart (CPRT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Copart Announces Capacity Expansion at East Georgia Location – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Commit To Purchase Copart At $65, Earn 11.2% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 67,321 shares to 607,204 shares, valued at $30.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbiz Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 438,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.31M shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:AMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.04% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Us Natl Bank De invested in 0.9% or 5.13 million shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP owns 10,154 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gw Henssler & Assocs invested in 0.04% or 7,303 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com holds 4,765 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 38,050 shares. Camarda Ltd Llc holds 0% or 14 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 340,279 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 5,300 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 0.27% or 57,500 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 55,943 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Lc reported 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 34,324 were accumulated by Advsrs Asset. First Personal Serv reported 0.03% stake.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,500 shares to 168,843 shares, valued at $21.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Discovery Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Ct accumulated 289,448 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 1.49% stake. First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa invested in 21,681 shares. Liberty Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 2.74 million shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Incorporated holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,075 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co stated it has 1.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pure Financial Advisors owns 0.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,922 shares. Bath Savings Trust Communications invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Selz Cap Ltd has 235,000 shares. Avenir Corp stated it has 606,565 shares or 7.59% of all its holdings. The New York-based Sanders Lc has invested 6.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 22,105 shares. Southeast Asset Incorporated reported 12,676 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 1.39% stake.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio – Vice – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.