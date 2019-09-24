As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Washington Trust Company Upped Its Position; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Value Declined, Franklin Street Advisors Has Raised by $1.52 Million Its Position

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 19,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 84,220 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.61M, up from 64,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.23. About 737,951 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 8,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 293,869 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.37M, up from 285,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $140.52. About 3.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Aperio Grp Llc holds 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 551,624 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 0% or 402 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.39% or 1.77M shares in its portfolio. Texas Capital Bank & Trust Tx reported 3,700 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 3,083 shares. King Luther Capital Management accumulated 24,577 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 100.83 million shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Co has 21,975 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) reported 8,409 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.44% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 294,259 shares. Lpl Limited stated it has 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Auxier Asset Management holds 3.24% or 206,971 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Svcs holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,725 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 194,221 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $776.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 3,445 shares to 10,330 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 36,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,993 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) by 4,419 shares to 141,937 shares, valued at $24.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,500 shares, and cut its stake in Bk Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M Kraus & reported 87,990 shares stake. Jw Asset Mgmt Lc reported 41,500 shares or 2.99% of all its holdings. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Llc owns 4.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 255,109 shares. Scge Mngmt Lp, a California-based fund reported 889,698 shares. Triangle Wealth has invested 2.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc owns 38,641 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Mrj Capital invested in 3.99% or 51,541 shares. Junto Capital Mgmt Lp owns 0.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 67,356 shares. Homrich And Berg invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prelude Llc invested in 16,279 shares. Paradigm Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 6,088 shares. S Muoio Comm Limited Co owns 10,443 shares. Colrain Ltd Liability Corporation invested 6.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mcdaniel Terry & holds 375,576 shares. Farmers National Bank has invested 3.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).