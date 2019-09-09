As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Boosted by $1.29 Million Its Position; As Intuit (INTU) Valuation Rose, Covington Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 11,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.47 million, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 1,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 56,537 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.78 million, down from 58,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $287.8. About 907,193 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Tru has 0.04% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Guggenheim Cap Ltd reported 0.2% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 371,102 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma reported 1.44% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 2,115 were accumulated by Conestoga Capital Limited Co. Parthenon Limited holds 1,700 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 13,500 shares. Family Firm reported 807 shares. Raymond James Service Advisors Inc has 7,805 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 31,679 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust & Tru holds 125 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.16% or 500,494 shares. Sand Hill Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.24% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Manchester Capital reported 0.15% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 6,517 shares to 59,080 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 4,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 220,090 shares to 361,235 shares, valued at $63.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 241,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle Ga (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D Scott Neal owns 1,759 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Brinker Capital has 137,878 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. 18,319 are held by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited Liability. The Texas-based Scott And Selber has invested 3.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Willis Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 297,440 shares. Tru Co Of Virginia Va owns 195,526 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 1.50M shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Palestra Cap Management Ltd Co has invested 4.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Daiwa Sb has invested 2.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Herald Management Limited stated it has 30,600 shares. Swift Run Management Lc reported 16,386 shares. Farmers Tru Company reported 80,916 shares. Cumberland Advsr Inc holds 31,245 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs holds 0.43% or 44,445 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 240,587 shares.