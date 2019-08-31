As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Stearns Financial Services Group Has Lowered Its Stake; Clough Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Holding in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) by $607,200

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 4,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 53,085 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 58,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 27,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.90M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 1.48 million shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 03/05/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Agrees To Sell an £830m ($1.1b) Portfolio of U.K. Hotels to Foncière des Régions; 13/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Statement by the board of directors of Victoria Park regarding Starwood Capital Groups cash offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm – sources [14:41 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Property Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 9-11; 01/05/2018 – STERNLICHT’S STARWOOD IS SAID TO SEEK SALE OF APARTMENTS; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD VP VISCIUS SAYS “A BIT OF FANTASY” BUILT INTO SHARE PRICES OF CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ, STARWOOD OFFERS FAIR; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SAYS IT’S BEEN IN TOUCH WITH STARWOOD ABOUT OFFER; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS VICTORIA PARK HAS RECEIVED A PUBLIC CASH OFFER FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AFFILIATE

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc by 43,700 shares to 541,900 shares, valued at $10.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rh by 47,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $529.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,574 shares to 399,241 shares, valued at $43.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 71,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).