As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Raised Its Position; Columbus Circle Investors Maintains Position in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV)

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 129.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 288,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 511,258 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.49M, up from 222,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $68.5. About 1.20 million shares traded or 13.94% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offerings; 14/05/2018 – Platinum Selling Artist Drake Announces ‘Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour’ Kicking Off This Summer With Special Guests Migos; 08/05/2018 – J. Cole Announces North American KOD Tour With Special Guest Young Thug; 23/04/2018 – Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With ‘Dirty Computer Tour’ Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty; 20/04/2018 – Live Nation Gives CEO Rapino $71 Million to Stay Through 2022; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q ADJ. OPER INCOME $114M, EST. $92.4M; 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT TO OFFER $800M NOTES

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 10,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 49,062 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, up from 38,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75 million shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 9,336 shares to 91,243 shares, valued at $11.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 152,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 853,278 shares, and cut its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 44,872 shares to 289,927 shares, valued at $147.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S.A. by 54,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,515 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

