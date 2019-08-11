As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Winfield Associates Cut Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Atlanta Capital Group Has Cut Its Holding by $867,510

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 59,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 4,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 126,993 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.12M, down from 131,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE; 27/03/2018 – Huawei challenges Apple’s iPhone X with the launch of its P20 smartphone boasting a new 68-megapixel triple camera. via @cnbctech

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Com invested 1.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 39,448 were accumulated by Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability Co. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 6.08% or 29,549 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 1.14% or 23,022 shares. 5,382 were reported by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv. Alps Advisors Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.7% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nexus Investment has invested 3.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ghp Advsrs holds 1.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 49,758 shares. Ami Invest Mgmt holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,899 shares. 32,037 are owned by Liberty Capital. West Coast Ltd Llc accumulated 73,447 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 0.31% or 39,108 shares. 3.43 million were reported by Strs Ohio. Auxier Asset Management holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,550 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: High Services Margin Misleading – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, AAPL, RNG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, LH, IFF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,701 shares to 30,004 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interactive Fincl owns 600 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 3.74 million were accumulated by Amp Invsts Ltd. Leuthold Group Ltd Company invested 1.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farallon Capital Mngmt Llc owns 1.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.63M shares. Ssi Inv Mgmt Incorporated invested in 17,253 shares. Eastern Bancorporation accumulated 237,961 shares or 1.88% of the stock. Focused Investors reported 1.18M shares or 6.1% of all its holdings. Newman Dignan And Sheerar has 43,529 shares. 21,466 are held by Profit Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Ima Wealth Inc reported 21,778 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc reported 1.09% stake. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 79,421 shares or 6.28% of its portfolio. Uss Mngmt Limited has 5.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Washington Corporation holds 5.15% or 86,068 shares in its portfolio. Tt International has 122,170 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Movers: CVX, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Ninja’ Leaves Twitch To Sign With Microsoft’s Mixer – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Great Growth, Great Positioning, Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95 million and $187.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR) by 11,395 shares to 18,080 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Lehman Short Trea Bdfd (SHV) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (MINT).