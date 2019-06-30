As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Stearns Financial Services Group Has Decreased Its Holding; As Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Zevin Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $546,490

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 4,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,085 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 58,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04 million shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 56.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 7,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,675 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $422,000, down from 13,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $83.83. About 5.17M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle is getting the rights to market Starbucks’ products around the world outside the U.S. coffee company’s shops; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 19/04/2018 – Starbucks plans to close all company-owned locations in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS PRODUCTS; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: NYPD sergeant blames beatdown on Starbucks feeding homeless; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee to break from Whitbread after investor pressure; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION MAY 29; 02/05/2018 – MEN ARRESTED AT STARBUCKS SETTLE WITH PHILADELPHIA: AP; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 100M SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks, at the Intersection of Race and Class in America

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.46% or 46,942 shares in its portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price has 77,120 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,717 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv holds 2.18% or 45,150 shares. Essex Financial stated it has 20,487 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Harvest Capital Strategies Lc holds 6.39% or 60,990 shares in its portfolio. Aspiriant has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Zacks Invest Management accumulated 178,754 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Farmers Comml Bank holds 35,412 shares. Notis has invested 0.48% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Botty Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ghp Advsrs holds 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 7,167 shares. 966,195 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia. Essex Invest Management Co Ltd Com holds 0.24% or 21,906 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million. Shares for $11.64M were sold by CULVER JOHN.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18M for 28.71 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Fincl Capital Incorporated reported 68,949 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Co Oh stated it has 57,913 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 1.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Viking Global Ltd Partnership has 9.77 million shares. Fragasso Grp Inc reported 42,202 shares. Todd Asset Management Lc invested in 0.06% or 18,759 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr invested 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aravt Glob Ltd stated it has 217,000 shares. Twin Tree Management LP invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horizon Investments Limited Co has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 28,994 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited accumulated 178,339 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Conning Inc owns 171,857 shares. South Street Ltd Company reported 25,440 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has 12.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). General Amer Co has invested 4.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86 million and $529.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,954 shares to 224,615 shares, valued at $35.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 21,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).