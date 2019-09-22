As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Selz Capital Has Cut Its Stake; As Vodafone Group Plc New Spnsr A (VOD) Share Value Declined, Estabrook Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Spnsr A (VOD) by 34.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 750 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 2,912 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.55M, up from 2,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New Spnsr A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 3.38M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL FOR A DARK FIBRE REMEDY AS PART OF FURTHER MARKET REVIEW; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `WRONG’; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L VITTORIO COLAO SAYS “RIGHT TIME” TO HAND OVER TO NICK READ, AN ARCHITECT OF VODAFONE STRATEGY; 13/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Portuguese manager to lead Vodafone Group’s external affairs strategy; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Unitymedia Ratings On Watch Pos On Vodafone News; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick Read; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VALUES ACQUIRED OPERATIONS AT FY2019E MULTIPLES OF 12.5X OPFCF 1 AND 8.6X EBITDA; 18/04/2018 – AIRTEL, VODAFONE LIKELY TO BE JOINT PROMOTERS OF MERGED CO; IDEA TO EXIT BY SELLING 11.15 PCT STAKE IN INDUS – CNBC TV18 CITING; 28/03/2018 – UK regulator to cap prices BT can charge rivals to use fast broadband; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI-INDUS DEAL VALUES VODAFONE’S SHAREHOLDING AT $4.3B

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 33.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 78,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.03 million, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $610.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (NYSE:WAB) by 175 shares to 330 shares, valued at $23.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,825 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $370.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 184,000 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $18.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Gold Miners.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fruth Invest Mgmt accumulated 25,656 shares. Van Eck Associate holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 289,450 shares. 1.79M were reported by Comerica Fincl Bank. Connecticut-based Columbus Circle Investors has invested 2.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Independent Franchise Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested 9.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pinnacle Associate Ltd owns 603,516 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And stated it has 3.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lyons Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,997 shares. Park Corporation Oh holds 4.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 564,294 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 3.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 7.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 360,000 shares. Moreover, Financial Advantage has 0.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 575 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc invested in 0.49% or 15,082 shares. Mechanics Comml Bank Trust Department owns 99,653 shares for 3.02% of their portfolio. Ca owns 115,762 shares or 3.69% of their US portfolio.