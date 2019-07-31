As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Selway Asset Management Has Raised Holding; Apple (AAPL) Holder Beaumont Financial Partners Has Raised Its Holding by $1.54 Million

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 6,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,880 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 32,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $135.85. About 20.29M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 8,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,159 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.17M, up from 98,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $976.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $212.27. About 52.89M shares traded or 99.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 20/04/2018 – This is the Apple store for weed; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SIGN AND EXECUTE ESCROW FRAMEWORK DEED WITH APPLE GIVING LEGAL EFFECT TO RECOVERY OF ALLEGED STATE AID; 19/03/2018 – iDrop News: Rumor Claims Apple Will Soon Launch a `Blush Gold’ iPhone X; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecomm; 05/03/2018 – A cheaper MacBook Air makes perfect business sense for Apple; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and a lot of their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 14/03/2018 – Business Insider: France said it will sue Google and Apple for ‘abusive trade practices’; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North holds 3.06% or 96,688 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested in 2.65% or 1.69M shares. Lvw Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 51,422 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough accumulated 1.01% or 57,353 shares. Diversified Trust Com holds 0.65% or 70,122 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bailard has 2.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 176,404 shares. New England Inv & Retirement Grp reported 17,136 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 2.97M shares for 2.78% of their portfolio. Crossvault Mgmt Ltd has 53,237 shares for 5.21% of their portfolio. Essex Mgmt Company reported 0.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 2.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Quantbot Technologies LP reported 42,248 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. 1,522 are held by Salzhauer Michael. Mechanics Savings Bank Trust Department has 47,600 shares. North Star Asset Inc has invested 1.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 14,995 shares to 23,529 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 107,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,697 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Muni Income Ii (PML) by 22,200 shares to 15,100 shares, valued at $215,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.