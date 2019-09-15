As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowered Position; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Motorola Solutions (Put) (MSI) by $32.83 Million as Stock Price Rose

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) (MSI) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 197,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.53 million, up from 843,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $167.04. About 1.09M shares traded or 7.79% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 17/05/2018 – PWC REPLACES KPMG AS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’S AUDITORS FOR FY2019; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 09/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: MSI Titan laptop with a Core i7-8850H shows up at e-tailer; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Motorola Making Gains in U.S. Market: Lenovo is finding renewed success for its Motorola phone business in the; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Reports Gold Coast Games TETRA Network Performance; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON SATISFIES REGULATORY APPROVAL CONDITION IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,492 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90 million, down from 53,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer & Com Inc holds 2.79% or 766,391 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corp reported 972,137 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields And Comm Ltd Llc invested in 1.55% or 223,377 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,162 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Co invested in 38,700 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 194.06 million shares for 3.65% of their portfolio. Maple Cap Mgmt holds 5.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 195,640 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 2.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dock Street Asset Mgmt reported 30,127 shares. Woodstock invested in 5.23% or 223,778 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 7.80M shares. Perkins Coie Tru reported 4.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Saturna Capital Corp reported 2.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.17% or 2,451 shares. Connors Investor Services Inc has invested 1.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement stated it has 31,014 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Cap Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability invested in 0% or 820 shares. Asset Mgmt One owns 88,129 shares. Brinker Inc invested in 0.1% or 17,072 shares. Hexavest Inc owns 0% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 179 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 489 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.1% or 10,000 shares. 7,797 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc. The Australia-based Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 90,118 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) accumulated 1,826 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 142,879 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Manchester Cap Management Limited Co holds 0.04% or 1,956 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.01 billion activity. $961.58M worth of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) was sold by Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd..

