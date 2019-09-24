As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Guild Investment Management Cut Stake by $409,640; As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Stock Price Declined, Scopia Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 3,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 11,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $137.51. About 20.76 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 284,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The hedge fund held 2.56 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $208.66M, up from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $81.94. About 328,224 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES ASCO DEAL BOLSTERING 737, PARTS FABRICATION; 05/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita State to Work on Areas Such As Advanced Composites, Rapid Prototyping and Product Development; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Net $125M; 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 Rev $7.1B-$7.2B; 25/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Raises Dividend to 12c

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ZM, GOGO, SNAP, PINS, MSFT – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caprock Group Inc Inc accumulated 118,538 shares or 3.1% of the stock. Marketfield Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Illinois-based Glenview Retail Bank Trust Dept has invested 5.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Peapack Gladstone Fincl stated it has 330,843 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc owns 108,476 shares or 5.89% of their US portfolio. Howard Cap Management reported 5.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schwartz Investment Counsel has 0.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,350 shares. The California-based Osher Van De Voorde Invest has invested 4.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 544,017 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wade G W & has invested 2.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stephens Investment Group Limited Liability Co holds 1,561 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Howland Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 478,586 shares. United Automobile Association reported 2.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP accumulated 10,974 shares. Cypress Gp accumulated 86,007 shares.

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97 million and $67.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,830 shares to 8,086 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Airbus hits the 500-delivery mark for 2019 – Wichita Business Journal” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Spirit AeroSystems to Attend Air Force Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Factors Make Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Mitsubishi to enter talks for Wichita-driving aircraft order – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 1.12M shares to 983,005 shares, valued at $44.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 2.88M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 156,637 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank owns 16,460 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Rothschild & Com Asset Mgmt Us reported 228,505 shares. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 166,350 shares. 616,269 are owned by United Services Automobile Association. Whittier Trust Com has 4,066 shares. 9,869 are held by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.07% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 372,315 are owned by First Manhattan. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 4,631 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt holds 20,069 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 87,131 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 6 shares or 0% of the stock.