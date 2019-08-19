As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Garde Capital Has Lowered by $1.32 Million Its Stake; Gagnon Securities Has Lifted Irobot (IRBT) Holding by $8.48 Million as Shares Declined

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 11,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 74,427 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, down from 85,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 177.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 72,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 113,289 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33 million, up from 40,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $65.22. About 525,657 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $1.07 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 24/05/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 189% to 18 Days; 10/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.05 BLN TO $1.08 BLN

Since April 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.17 million activity.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend Sa by 20,044 shares to 140,511 shares, valued at $7.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Secureworks Corp by 21,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,924 shares, and cut its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.