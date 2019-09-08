As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Mirador Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by $1.01 Million

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 2.66M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – TEAMTALK SELLS REST OF STAKE IN FARMSIDE TO VODAFONE FOR NZ$3M; 19/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Competition Authority opposes Vodafone attempt at injunction on Altice/TVI deal; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED COST AND CAPEX SYNERGIES OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 535 MLN PER YEAR BEFORE INTEGRATION COSTS BY FIFTH YEAR POST COMPLETION; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE HAVE AGREED A CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND DIVIDEND POLICY WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED POST COMPLETION; 21/05/2018 – Economic Times: Airtel, Vodafone and Jio bet on blockchain to cut costs, push revenue; 09/05/2018 – CASH FROM VODAFONE WOULD GO TO BUYBACKS AT CURRENT LEVELS: CEO; 14/05/2018 – FITCH: TELCO M&A CONVERGENCE DRIVEN, INCUMBENT TIE-UPS UNLIKELY; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Depart After a Decade — 3rd Update; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL: VODAFONE TO BE ISSUED WITH 783.1M COMBINED CO; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 20,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 176,858 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86M, down from 197,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 12,588 shares to 72,078 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 23,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. George Kaiser Family Foundation stated it has 22,533 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Martin Currie Ltd has 1.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advsr Capital Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 24,110 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Pictet North America Sa has invested 3.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Todd Asset Ltd Llc reported 18,759 shares. Columbus Circle invested in 850,413 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors owns 263,230 shares. Yhb Inv Advsr invested in 3.75% or 202,851 shares. Sachem Head Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 10.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The California-based Van Strum Towne has invested 9.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,800 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 885,394 shares. Markel Corporation has invested 0.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Decatur Cap reported 6.07% stake. Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 13,931 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.