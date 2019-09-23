As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Benedict Financial Advisors Lowered Position by $363,090; Knott David M Increases Position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT)

Knott David M increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp (CLMT) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 373,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.81% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.08 million, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.17. About 8,653 shares traded. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 40.38% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 15/05/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Expects Revisions to Previously Announced 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PARTNERSHIP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED REVENUES, LIQUIDITY FOR QTR WILL CHANGE MATERIALLY; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Has Filed Notification of Late Filing With SEC for Form 10-K; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CITES ERP SOFTWARE IMPLEMENTATION; 08/03/2018 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces Redemption of all of its 11.5% Senior Secured Notes due 2021; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Doesn’t Anticipate Previously Reported Rev and Liquidity for 4Q Will Change Materially; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Sees Commensurate Decrease in Those Line Items for FY 2017; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET – CO, UNIT CALLED FOR REDEMPTION OF ALL $400 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING 11.5% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 10/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Completion of the Early Redemption of the Partnership’s 11.5% Senior Se

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 82,510 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05M, down from 85,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $139.49. About 6.15M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 6 investors sold CLMT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.64 million shares or 4.95% more from 9.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 7,587 shares. Citigroup accumulated 151,763 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Adams Asset Advsr Llc holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) for 3.53 million shares. Linscomb And Williams accumulated 147,364 shares. National Bank Of America De has 26,396 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated accumulated 43,000 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 137,172 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invests Lc invested in 0% or 120 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Llc holds 0.03% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) or 22,000 shares. 2,000 were accumulated by Hilton Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. 56,656 are held by Barclays Public Limited Com. Barnett And Communication Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 483,615 shares. Js Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 22,500 shares.

Knott David M, which manages about $237.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) by 10,071 shares to 3,357 shares, valued at $121,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) by 57,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,634 shares, and cut its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

