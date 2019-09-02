As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Sensato Investors Has Increased Stake by $620,100; Blue Harbour Group LP Has Upped Its Stake in Zynga (ZNGA) as Valuation Rose

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 417,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 6.47M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49M, up from 6.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 8.40 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – BNN: Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars Programs; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 18/04/2018 – Zynga to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 95,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25M, up from 90,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 42,921 shares to 121,433 shares, valued at $964,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 64,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,588 shares, and cut its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). St Germain D J Co owns 37,275 shares. First Wilshire Securities stated it has 4,350 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Newfocus Fincl Grp Ltd Llc has 62,743 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested 4.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Diker Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc accumulated 43,529 shares. Greystone Managed Investments Incorporated owns 1.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 219,335 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12.59M shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc holds 5.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 340,590 shares. Friess Assoc Limited Company invested 3.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Taconic Cap Advsr LP stated it has 1.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 51,257 shares stake. Guardian Mgmt reported 2.8% stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.12% or 104,823 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “You Should Buy Intel Stock Before It Mounts Its Comeback – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.61 million were reported by Millennium Ltd. Geode Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. California Employees Retirement System reported 1.44M shares stake. 11,859 are owned by Sterling Management Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.02% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Barclays Plc holds 0.01% or 2.04 million shares in its portfolio. 150,799 are held by Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Co. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 1,000 shares. Sei Com stated it has 0.05% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Columbus Circle Investors reported 0.23% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). First Mercantile Trust reported 26,956 shares. Piershale Financial Gp has 0.03% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 10,000 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.06% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 9.75 million shares. Campbell & Investment Adviser Limited Com has invested 0.3% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).