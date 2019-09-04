As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Scharf Investments Lowered Holding by $6.26 Million; Cosan LTD (CZZ) Holder Moon Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 77.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 1.92 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 555,258 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 568,557 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 53,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.33 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $137.49. About 13.69M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Netherlands-based Pggm Invests has invested 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Somerset stated it has 5.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). America First Inv Advsr Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pioneer Bancshares N A Or has invested 5.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Sunbelt has 1.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hillsdale Investment Management owns 3,240 shares. American Natl Tx reported 3.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 949,578 are owned by Millennium Management Ltd Company. North Point Managers Oh accumulated 4,466 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 205,361 shares. Park Oh holds 3.91% or 588,831 shares in its portfolio. 238,340 were accumulated by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Apriem has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 1.16M shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Golub Gru Limited Com owns 394,746 shares.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 28,426 shares to 72,339 shares, valued at $126.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 25,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).