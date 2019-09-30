As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, S&T Bank Cut Holding by $2.51 Million; Viacom (VIAB) Shareholder Majedie Asset Management LTD Decreased Position by $3.20 Million as Stock Value Rose

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 39.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 110,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 170,449 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.10 million, down from 280,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 3.22 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 08/05/2018 – CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie Moonves & its special committee are said to be adamant that Bob Bakish not be a part of this deal, including being on the combined company’s board; 18/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING BET Networks Powers Black Influence with a Slate of New Original Scripted and Unscripted Series and All-Star Talent; 17/05/2018 – CBS votes to end Redstone control but must take battle to court; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 11/04/2018 – NEW CBS BID FOR VIACOM IS SAID EXPECTED TO BE INSUFFICIENT:CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Shari Redstone wins tussle over voting rights as CBS-Viacom battle heats up; 03/04/2018 – CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 02/04/2018 – Mz Trading: $CBS INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC $VIAB TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE-SOURCES via RTRS; 10/04/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $26; 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 18,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,105 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64 million, down from 61,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $309.58 million for 7.89 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 4,919 shares to 22,213 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 240,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 662,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL) by 32,836 shares to 639,908 shares, valued at $8.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) by 14,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.48% or 166,350 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management holds 2.59% or 129,220 shares in its portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 73,786 shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 297,461 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Co holds 151,210 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Co has 2.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Centurylink Investment Management stated it has 77,956 shares or 4.08% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 81,037 shares. First Citizens Bancshares Trust reported 143,065 shares stake. Northrock Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 12,525 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 60,100 shares stake. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Com reported 1.18M shares. Alta Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hallmark Mgmt holds 150,272 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Northside Capital Limited Liability Co reported 24,485 shares.