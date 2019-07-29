As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Increased Position; As Amphenol New Cl A (APH) Valuation Rose, Fdx Advisors Raised by $381,922 Its Holding

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 263.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 58,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,108 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45M, up from 22,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New Cl A (APH) by 163.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 4,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,543 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, up from 2,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $95.28. About 1.71 million shares traded or 10.40% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14,770 shares to 6,270 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,853 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK).

