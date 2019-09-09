As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Pathstone Family Office Trimmed Its Stake; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Auxier Asset Management Decreased Stake as Shares Rose

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 83.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 107,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,776 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 128,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 21.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 2,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 47,299 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57M, down from 49,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $250.62. About 965,591 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.29B for 13.05 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 23,683 shares to 24,322 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.