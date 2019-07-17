As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Paragon Capital Management LTD Upped by $3.78 Million Its Position; Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Decreased Holding in Extra Space Storage Reit (EXR) as Shares Rose

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc Reit (EXR) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 6,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,464 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 17,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $111.4. About 361,099 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 3.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.15 per share. EXR’s profit will be $151.67 million for 23.40 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

