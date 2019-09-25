As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Oxbow Advisors Raised by $314,678 Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Utah Retirement Systems Has Boosted Its Holding

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 2,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 107,017 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.34 million, up from 104,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02M shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 538 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 78,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $148.19 million, up from 77,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $861.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.64M shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Tens of Thousands of Customers Flocking to AWS for Machine Learning Services; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 24/04/2018 – It took Jeff Bezos just 3 words to change the way Suzy Welch thinks about work. via @CNBCMakeIt; 11/05/2018 – Canadian Grocer: Amazon launches Prime-exclusive pet care private label; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is a gamer if you count flying rockets into space, co-founder of Amazon-owned Twitch says; 16/03/2018 – Toys `R’ Us Case Is Test of Private Equity in Age of Amazon; 19/03/2018 – The survey finds men are less likely to use Amazon to price shop; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $30 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $830.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Income F (FAX) by 2.57M shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Short Incom by 248,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,501 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Div (IHD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12,633 shares to 229,063 shares, valued at $10.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,546 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.