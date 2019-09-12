As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Maverick Capital LTD Cut Its Stake; Cenovus Energy (CVE) Valuation Declined While Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lifted Position

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 1.96M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $204.20M, down from 3.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $138.36. About 15.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 60285.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 24.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 24.15M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.04M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 2.05M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS RAIL COMPANIES HAVE HIRED CREW, TRAINING THEM TO ALLOW MORE CRUDE BY RAIL- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WILL NOT CONSIDER ANY MATERIAL NEW ADDITIONS UNTIL IT SEES CLEAR LINE OF SIGHT TO INCREASE PIPELINE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY OUT OF THE PROVINCE- CONF; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS HIRED CREDIT SUISSE, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS TO ADVISE IT ON NARROWS LAKE PROCESS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW PER SHARE LOSS $0.03; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR C$0.61, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.16; 06/03/2018 – Cenovus CEO Optimistic Rail Will Help Clear Canadian Crude Glut; 21/03/2018 – Cenovus Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE “VERY MATERIAL” VOLUMES OF OIL MOVING BY RAIL LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $6.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 18,910 shares to 98,840 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waverton Management owns 1.42M shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 6,119 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Co reported 223,377 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 3.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Liability Company holds 383,020 shares. Alabama-based 10 has invested 3.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sensato Limited Liability Company owns 107,100 shares. Axa holds 1.74% or 3.31 million shares. Cincinnati Co holds 1.43M shares. Investec Asset Management North America Inc stated it has 340,381 shares. Catalyst Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 38,700 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Stoneridge Prns Ltd holds 104,825 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0.9% or 138,944 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 2.73 million shares. Cacti Asset Limited Co reported 0.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.