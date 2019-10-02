As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Lyons Wealth Management Upped by $655,662 Its Holding; As Weibo (Put) (WB) Share Price Declined, Capital Fund Management Sa Has Boosted Holding by $4.18 Million

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Weibo Corp (Put) (WB) by 92.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 97,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 202,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.82 million, up from 105,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Weibo Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 196,613 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 4,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 6,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 5.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiedemann Advsr Llc reported 56,729 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt Com stated it has 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Highland Capital Management Limited Liability holds 434,237 shares or 4.33% of its portfolio. 2.57 million were accumulated by Meritage Group Inc L P. Ariel Investments Limited Company holds 2.28M shares. Alps Inc reported 70,983 shares stake. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Com owns 14.44 million shares. Choate Investment Advisors accumulated 120,490 shares. Portland Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 2.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Windsor Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,262 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 2.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 2.7% stake. Moore Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 150,000 shares or 0.47% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 8.55M shares. Moreover, Thompson Mgmt has 3.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The 7 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Big – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Embraces Hybrid IT Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc reported 800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc owns 8,344 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 185,237 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Aperio Grp Incorporated holds 50,344 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management reported 14,967 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dsm Cap Partners stated it has 5,762 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Financial Bank De has 13,740 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ftb Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Css Limited Liability Corp Il accumulated 2,000 shares. Fil owns 88 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 28,417 shares. Baillie Gifford And Co has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Walleye Trading Limited Com accumulated 313,135 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Lpl Financial Ltd Company reported 4,637 shares stake.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weibo Corp (WB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of Weibo Are Down Today – Nasdaq” published on January 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Big Reasons to Believe in the Weibo Stock Turnaround – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weibo: Extreme Overreaction – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Weibo Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WB) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $10.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (Put) (NYSE:URI) by 75,700 shares to 39,700 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 637,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,359 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).