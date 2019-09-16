As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Lyons Wealth Management Lifted by $655,662 Its Stake; As Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Stock Rose, Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Increased Position by $10.30 Million

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 257,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.23M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 1.13M shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings on Acquisition Announcement; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 19/03/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 4,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 6,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 15,132 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors has 2.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 47,742 shares. Portland Global Advsrs Ltd owns 45,424 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jnba Fincl Advisors accumulated 37,270 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 62,035 shares or 5.27% of their US portfolio. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 57,083 shares. Glenview Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 567,485 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt Inc holds 1.89% or 2.64M shares in its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Co has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meritage Port Management stated it has 3.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brick Kyle Associate reported 43,446 shares. Boston Prtnrs has 4.75M shares. Steadfast Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 2.93 million shares for 5.23% of their portfolio. Wespac Ltd Liability Corporation has 5,275 shares.

