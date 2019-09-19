As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Lyons Wealth Management Increased by $655,662 Its Stake; Zoetis (ZTS) Shareholder Gofen & Glossberg Has Trimmed Its Stake by $385,443

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis (ZTS) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 3,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 266,744 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.27 million, down from 270,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Zoetis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $124.59. About 526,430 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 4,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 6,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 22.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard 500 Index Fd (VFIAX) by 5,953 shares to 17,652 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 63,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.03 million for 35.00 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.