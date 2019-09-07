As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake by $617,058; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Berkshire Hathaway Cut Its Holding by $602.60 Million as Shares Rose

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 53.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 5.55M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528.45M, down from 11.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 2.06M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 5,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 26,055 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 31,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,804 are owned by Oarsman Cap Inc. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 9.57M shares. Fairfield Bush reported 6.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16.04 million shares. Avalon invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davis invested in 0.4% or 5,822 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cambridge Advisors invested in 41,971 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Schwartz Counsel accumulated 11,350 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited, New York-based fund reported 358,394 shares. First Wilshire Secs holds 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4,350 shares. Keystone Fincl Planning accumulated 32,841 shares. 60,560 are owned by Ballentine Prns Limited Liability. Herald Limited holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,600 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability invested 4.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.64 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

