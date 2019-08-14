As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Holder Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Increased Stake; Encana (ECA) Shareholder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Decreased Holding as Valuation Declined

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 573.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 11,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,822 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 2,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $136.61. About 872,310 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 330,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.34. About 424,036 shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 10,835 shares to 12,492 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tivo Corp by 45,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,987 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 193,934 were reported by Maple Cap Management. Ashmore Wealth Management accumulated 2.88M shares or 19.8% of the stock. Prudential invested in 14.08 million shares or 2.77% of the stock. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Temasek Holdings (Private) reported 19,536 shares. 8,500 were reported by Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Incorporated. Blue Finance Capital reported 4.27% stake. Srb Corporation invested in 19.47% or 1.75 million shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 5.07M shares or 3.13% of the stock. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability has 21,161 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Captrust Advisors owns 1.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 290,342 shares. Gladius Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.26 million were reported by Alkeon Capital Mgmt Lc. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 0.23% or 14,231 shares.

