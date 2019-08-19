As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Holder Merriman Wealth Management Cut by $3.62 Million Its Holding; Jacobs Asset Management Has Cut Medley Mgmt (MDLY) Holding as Stock Rose

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Medley Mgmt Inc (MDLY) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 119,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.42% . The institutional investor held 630,577 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 749,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medley Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.315. About 34,851 shares traded or 50.02% up from the average. Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) has declined 10.13% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLY News: 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY, AS PART OF A PFD EQUITY INVESTOR GROUP: JV W/ CATCHMARK; 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC SAYS MEDLEY INVESTED IN THE TRANSACTION THROUGH ITS TACTICAL OPPORTUNITIES GROUP; 04/05/2018 – Medley Management Inc. Schedules Earnings Release Date and Webcast for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – JIM SIMONS’S SON-IN-LAW REVEALS $3 BILLION IN ASSETS AT MEDLEY; 10/05/2018 – SIERRA INCOME CORPORATION SAYS CHANGE IN ITS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE TO $8.00 PER SHARE REFLECTS UPDATED NAV PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – CatchMark: Consortium of Investors Includes BTG Pactual, Highland Capital, Medley Management; 17/05/2018 – After Judges Deny Medley Capital Corporation’s Emergency Appeal, Lawsuit brought by Modern VideoFilm’s Shareholder Against Medley for Damages in Excess of $150 Million Set to Proceed on June 12th; 15/05/2018 – Medley Management 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 18/04/2018 – KFMB-TV: Dorinda Medley Explains `RHONY’ Co-Stars Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill’s Falling Out; 29/03/2018 – Medley Management 4Q Loss/Shr 11c

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 30,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 504,910 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.55 million, down from 535,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $138.38. About 18.23 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 103,926 shares to 550,726 shares, valued at $13.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Stewardship Finl Corp (NASDAQ:SSFN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Trust accumulated 225,635 shares or 2.79% of the stock. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 42,406 shares or 2.12% of the stock. Stralem & Inc owns 3.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 59,147 shares. Advent Mngmt De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,296 shares. Veritas Investment Mngmt (Uk) Ltd stated it has 7.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crystal Rock Cap Mngmt holds 2.4% or 27,555 shares in its portfolio. Wms Partners Ltd invested 4.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Luxembourg-based Pictet And Cie (Europe) has invested 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Generation Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 3.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Scott And Selber Inc owns 3.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,970 shares. Ifrah Financial holds 0.62% or 13,749 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% or 9,027 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Investment Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 68,403 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiger Mgmt Llc holds 203,040 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.