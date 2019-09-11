As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Holder Creative Planning Has Increased Holding; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Evergreen Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Creative Planning increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 837.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 1.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.72M, up from 133,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 3,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 47,026 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, down from 50,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 7.98 million shares traded or 6.18% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (UDOW) by 5,950 shares to 10,860 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 420,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,811 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,080 shares to 85,752 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.19 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.