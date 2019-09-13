As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Holder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Cut Its Holding; Zevin Asset Management Has Decreased Novartis Adr (NVS) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 27.01M shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis Adr (NVS) by 13.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 6,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 41,236 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77M, down from 47,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $89.49. About 2.56 million shares traded or 35.46% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 23/03/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz receives positive CHMP opinion for proposed biosimilar infliximab; 09/04/2018 – Novartis enters agreement to acquire AveXis Inc. for USD 8.7 bn to transform care in SMA and expand position as a gene therapy and Neuroscience leader; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S OPENS UP 1.9 PCT AFTER IT SELLS STAKE IN CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS FOR $13 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Novartis to Acquire AveXis Inc. for $8.7B; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 10/05/2018 – Novartis also says it has talked to investigators from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team about the payments; 25/05/2018 – Barclays Appoints Todd Sandoz as Head of Equities, Americas; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 11/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED THE APPROVAL OF GILENYA TO NOVARTIS

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

