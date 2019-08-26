As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Holder Buckhead Capital Management Lowered by $1.75 Million Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Position Maintained by Old West Investment Management Llc

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 198.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 2,983 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $206.37. About 6.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Animation World: Bouchard’s ‘Central Park’ Lands at Apple; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INCLUDED IN NORTH CAROLINA’S SUCCESSFUL BID FOR DRONE PILOT TESTING PROGRAM – STATE SPOKESMAN; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 07/05/2018 – First, Apple’s iPhone sales are now relatively steady, which should reduce quarter-to-quarter anxiety, Munster said; 04/05/2018 – Apple Rakes In Profits As It Awaits the Next Big Leap — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Nomura Instinet predicts Apple will report iPhone unit sales below expectations this year; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT HAD 35% INCREASE IN HIGH PERFORMING SUPPLIERS

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 14,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 100,181 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, down from 115,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $134.73. About 3.30 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Guild Inv Mgmt has 4.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2,408 are owned by Cohen Capital Management. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 73,208 shares stake. Vermont-based Manchester Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Culbertson A N & accumulated 76,526 shares or 4.19% of the stock. Trust Of Vermont reported 2.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cullinan Assoc stated it has 172,493 shares. The Delaware-based Westover Limited Liability has invested 3.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Letko Brosseau And Inc owns 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,000 shares. Franklin Incorporated stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kings Point Cap Management reported 82,105 shares. World Asset Management has invested 3.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 5,133 were accumulated by Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability reported 279,172 shares stake. Hartford Mgmt holds 2.97% or 549,879 shares in its portfolio.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 66,176 shares to 116,619 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 12,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,912 shares, and cut its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI).

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 18,105 shares to 46,755 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 36,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Secs Ltd Company stated it has 2,336 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company owns 165,348 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated accumulated 2.34% or 43.13 million shares. 1,887 were accumulated by Bender Robert And. Winch Advisory Svcs Lc holds 3.5% or 53,736 shares in its portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 305,875 shares or 2.97% of its portfolio. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 552 shares. Bloom Tree Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 7.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 591,996 shares. Royal London Asset Limited reported 4.60M shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Co reported 4.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Legacy Capital Partners reported 40,087 shares. Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 25,623 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Company Oh accumulated 57,913 shares. 98,228 were reported by Ycg Ltd Llc. 13,057 are owned by Capital Counsel Ltd New York.

