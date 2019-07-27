As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Holder Alpinvest Partners Bv Cut by $3.42 Million Its Stake; Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) Holder Rutabaga Capital Management Increased Position by $767,050 as Market Value Declined

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 26,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 393,593 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76M, up from 367,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $30.47. About 488,643 shares traded or 58.05% up from the average. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has risen 16.74% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 10/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Social Finance, Cooper Tire & Rubber; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects Market Environment Will Stabilize in Future; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Sets Five-Year Target of 14%-16% Return on Invested Capital; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – GINGER JONES, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO RETIRE LATER THIS YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire 1Q EPS 16c; 24/04/2018 – Cooper’s New Mastercraft Avenger M8™ Offers Quiet, Comfortable Ultra High Performance Ride; 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Announces Planned Retirement Of CFO; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER – AT INVESTOR DAY, MANAGEMENT DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR OPERATING PROFIT OF 10 PCT TO 14 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Outlines Strategic Plan at Investor Day; Provides Mid-Term Financial Targets

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76 billion and $73.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 36,273 shares to 92,929 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc by 36,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc has invested 3.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 1.01 million shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 128,669 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gp has 7,494 shares. Blue Capital stated it has 68,949 shares or 4.27% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Management has 196,645 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 2,912 are owned by Lifeplan Group Inc. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 2.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 261,841 shares. B T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt reported 27,301 shares. Assetmark stated it has 324,533 shares. Moreover, Somerville Kurt F has 2.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 114,204 shares. Iberiabank Corporation holds 1.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 125,968 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 61,046 shares or 5.07% of its portfolio. Welch Prtnrs Ltd Ny owns 1,990 shares. Loews Corp reported 120,200 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold CTB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.28 million shares or 4.46% less from 50.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilen Mgmt Corporation holds 1.21% or 53,988 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl reported 0.01% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Pinebridge Investments LP owns 0.04% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 60,715 shares. Rutabaga Mgmt Limited Com Ma reported 393,593 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 409 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 385 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 70,584 shares. Ent Fincl Services invested in 56 shares. Ajo Lp has 0.02% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.01% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 68,219 shares. Numerixs Technologies holds 3,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 123,455 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Atlanta Management Co L L C stated it has 34,800 shares.