As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Holder 3G Capital Partners LP Boosted Its Stake; S&Co Stake in Range Resources (RRC) Has Decreased by $913,506 as Stock Price Declined

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 20.93M shares traded or 125.70% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW AGREEMENT HAS A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 13, 2023; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – RANGE IS ON TARGET WITH ITS $941 MLN CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Sends Letter to Range Resources Board; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Plans to Vote Agaisnt Range Resources Nominees; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09 million, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 16.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34 billion and $895.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 16,038 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $74.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reinhart Prns owns 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,905 shares. Maverick Capital Limited holds 5.46% or 3.49M shares. Ssi Inv reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Neuberger Berman Group has invested 1.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct reported 63,389 shares or 7.17% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 3.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aviance Mngmt Llc holds 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 8,694 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 305,309 shares or 13.2% of all its holdings. Family Cap Com holds 0.11% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd invested in 1.69% or 1.96M shares. Family Management Corporation holds 2.83% or 55,683 shares. Whitnell & reported 48,575 shares or 2.21% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capstone Financial Advsr, Illinois-based fund reported 6,662 shares. Ser Automobile Association reported 8.57M shares stake.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Cl A by 64,303 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $20.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 39,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Company owns 24,123 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 362,690 are owned by Legal General Group Public Ltd Com. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 268,544 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv has 244,278 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co owns 210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Pcl accumulated 19,177 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0.04% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Psagot House Limited, a Israel-based fund reported 387,247 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 286,798 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sei Invests stated it has 329,031 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 82,684 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Schroder Invest Group Inc accumulated 0.03% or 1.54M shares. Services Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 36,792 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $592,655 activity. $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,997 was bought by FUNK JAMES M.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Range Announces Asset Sales That Will Total $634 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Asset Sales Are Bullish For Range Resources – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.