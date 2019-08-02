As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Founders Capital Management Has Raised by $608,868 Its Holding; Heronetta Management LP Has Upped Its Suncor Energy New (SU) Holding

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 1.61M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 5,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 140,185 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.53 million, up from 134,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 12.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94M and $180.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Attention Passive-Income Seekers: Nail Down $11250/Year With These 3 Cash Gushers – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Panicky Retirees: 3 Stable RRSP Stocks Yielding up to 6.7% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Suncor Energy releases 2019 Report on Sustainability NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Energy Stocks to Keep You Safe if the Market Continues Selling Off – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Dividend Investors: These Canadian Energy Stocks Are U.S. Favourites – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 121,361 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 7.00M shares. Hamilton Lane Ltd Company accumulated 72,282 shares. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 4.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Ltd Liability invested 2.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Financial has invested 0.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gamco Et Al reported 0.11% stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Company reported 23.05M shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 75,897 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Washington-based Saturna Capital has invested 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel accumulated 6,665 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated stated it has 3.78M shares. 12.14 million were reported by Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.88% or 37,354 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,612 shares to 57,569 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : PDBC, ZNGA, VSMV, VSDA, MSFT, VNQI – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Could Amazon Lose the Pentagon JEDI Project? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Did Apple Abandon Its AR and VR Headset Dreams? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

