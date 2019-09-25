As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Eagle Ridge Investment Management Cut by $438,900 Its Holding; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Stake

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 480 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,617 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.53M, down from 7,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $26.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.33. About 3.22M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go is fashioned after small grocery stores, with a crucial difference: it has no cashiers; 25/04/2018 – AMAZON INTRODUCES FREETIME ON ALEXA, NEW EXPERIENCES FOR KIDS; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: Inside their car:; 30/05/2018 – SoftServe Achieves Amazon Web Services Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Closes In on Top Market-Value Spot — Barron’s Blog; 08/04/2018 – Quantum Cloud Partners with AWS to Provide Global Cloud Rendering; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 30/05/2018 – Highlights From Amazon’s Annual Shareholder Meeting (Video); 26/05/2018 – Is Alexa Listening? Amazon Echo Sent Out Recording of Couple’s Conversation

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 262,715 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.19M, down from 266,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 20.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 96.10 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.