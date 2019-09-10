As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Duquesne Family Office Raised by $64.65 Million Its Holding; As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose, Beacon Financial Group Upped Holding by $780,326

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 7,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 45,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 37,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.48. About 10.76 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 20/03/2018 – MLPCARE MPARK.IS : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE TL 25.60; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies to Launch Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 04/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names head of artificial intelligence research; 30/03/2018 – JPMorgan $8 Billion Jury Loss to Widow Faces Massive Reduction; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $1.9 Billion Of Subprime Rmbs Impacted By Jpmorgan Settlement

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 552,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 5.17M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609.87M, up from 4.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $135.16. About 20.51M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,495 shares to 169,738 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (SHV) by 3,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,184 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Trust (XLF).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsr LP reported 0.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Prudential Public Ltd Co stated it has 2.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Shapiro Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 61,893 are owned by Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt. Opus Inv Mgmt Inc holds 33,750 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp invested in 1.46% or 97,101 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Lc accumulated 53,473 shares. Lord Abbett And Lc holds 1.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3.00 million shares. Highland Cap Limited holds 2.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 308,022 shares. Geller Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.35% stake. Smith Asset Mgmt Group LP invested in 10,530 shares. Private Mngmt Gru owns 426,546 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability holds 2.25% or 183,558 shares in its portfolio. Agf America Inc holds 1.91% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 52,943 shares. Old Retail Bank In owns 204,276 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Capital Management holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 34,299 shares. Shoker Counsel stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 476,286 shares. L S Advsr, a California-based fund reported 110,556 shares. 178,459 are owned by Burns J W & New York. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mngmt Or owns 83,466 shares. Cheviot Value Management Ltd holds 100,478 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 613,908 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Community Tru Investment Company reported 297,931 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 59.81 million shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 19,562 shares. Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 26,513 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wilsey Asset Mgmt invested 12.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Common Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

