As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Dana Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $8.13 Million; Sheffield Asset Management Holding In Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Was Has Increased

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 61,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 358,211 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.99 million, down from 419,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $137.48. About 14.96 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 140,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84 million, up from 100,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 399,942 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.055B; 25/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Spotlights Real-Time Payments and Open Banking at NACHA PAYMENTS 2018; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank Executives in New ASEAN Benchmark Data; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 10/05/2018 – Mark McCarley Joins Noventis as Head of Sales & Relationship; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 20/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Lower Debit Card Costs for Avid Acceptance; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in ACI Worldwide; 09/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 16; 22/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Launches Coding for Girls Camp in the UK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 112.09 million shares or 1.06% less from 113.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And has 1.21M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc reported 41,423 shares. Eqis Cap accumulated 0.02% or 8,356 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 139,932 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0% or 209 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T reported 9,714 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 26,243 shares. Blair William & Il invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Hrt Financial Limited Co reported 18,792 shares. Seizert Capital Partners Limited Com invested in 0.08% or 47,752 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 84,018 shares. Eagle Boston Management has invested 1.46% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 17,098 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 558,799 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.09% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 78,296 shares to 95,932 shares, valued at $28.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 8,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sanders Lc has 12.28 million shares. Northrock Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Graybill Bartz Associate reported 1,767 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 12,945 shares. 3.37 million were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 6.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 73,786 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,850 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fir Tree Cap Mgmt LP owns 491,000 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 43,366 shares. Geller Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,962 shares. Swift Run Lc reported 15,270 shares stake. Provise Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 1.4% or 126,764 shares. Caledonia Investments Public Limited Com reported 417,267 shares stake. Acropolis Inv Mgmt Ltd Com holds 31,563 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio.