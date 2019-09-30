As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Crossvault Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; As Goldman Sachs Group Com (GS) Market Valuation Rose, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Upped Its Position

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (GS) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 5,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 19,909 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, up from 14,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $207.37. About 771,674 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – Sally Shin: DJ Goldman’s Blankfein Is Preparing to Exit Firm as Soon as Year’s End–SourcesDJ Lloyd Blankfein Prepares to Exit; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs reports mean gender pay gap of 55.5 percent; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Names Solomon as Next in Line to Replace CEO Blankfein; 08/03/2018 – EFG INTERNATIONAL AG EFGN.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 9 FROM SFR 7.4; 09/05/2018 – IRAN DEAL WITHDRAWAL, ALONG WITH RISING TENSION IN OTHER OIL PRODUCING COUNTRIES, MEANS RISK FOR OIL PRICES ‘SKEWED TO THE UPSIDE’ – GOLDMAN SACHS; 26/04/2018 – Oil is entering an ‘age of restraint’ just as earnings recover, Goldman strategist says; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs has hired a senior chemicals banker from Barclays; 09/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACH’S MICHELE DELLA VIGNA SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 29/05/2018 – Penumbra at Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference Jun 12

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 81,913 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.97 million, down from 84,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $138.93. About 8.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shoker Invest Counsel invested in 14,857 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 36.76 million shares. Hilton Mgmt Limited Company holds 11,220 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) accumulated 32,180 shares. Holderness Investments Com has 63,296 shares. Arbor Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shikiar Asset Mngmt owns 0.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,050 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Llc accumulated 230,769 shares. Assetmark has invested 0.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prentiss Smith Inc owns 11,643 shares. 67.35 million are held by Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co. North Star Investment Corporation has 128,875 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 3.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Scotia Incorporated has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Windham Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 21,673 shares. Leisure Capital Mgmt has 2,509 shares. Prudential invested in 0.38% or 1.20 million shares. Huber Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.62% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Amica Mutual Ins Company reported 14,421 shares stake. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Invests Lc has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,450 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reported 30,452 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 40 shares. 1.78M are owned by Charles Schwab Investment. 23,893 were accumulated by Alexandria Cap Lc. Roundview Capital Limited Com owns 10,064 shares. Westover Capital Advsrs Ltd Company holds 2.17% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 21,470 shares. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 8,527 shares. Qs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 6,680 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.17% or 2.13M shares.